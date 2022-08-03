The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least one person killed and 13 injured at a warehouse fire in Russia

At least one person was killed and 13 injured at a warehouse fire northwest of Moscow.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 17:18

At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by e-commerce firm Ozon OZON.O on Wednesday, RIA quoted the emergency services as saying.

Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using helicopters and 100 tonnes of water as a large plume of dark smoke billowed from the roof of the bright blue warehouse.

RIA reported that the emergency services were considering arson as the likeliest cause of the fire at the warehouse near the settlement of Istra.

Ozon said all employees had been safely evacuated from the warehouse and that none had been injured. The fire broke out in a standalone block at its fulfillment center, Ozon said, a site that holds and processes thousands of goods slated for delivery.

The emergency ministry said the fire had spread to an area of 35,000 square meters. A fire-pumping station, a Mi-8 helicopter, two Ka-32 helicopters, 150 firefighters and 40 other pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene, it said.

Ozon said it had removed the goods in the warehouse from its online marketplace.

"Customers will be refunded for lost orders," Ozon said in a statement. "Sellers will receive compensation for damaged or lost goods."

Nasdaq-listed Ozon is one of Russia's largest e-commerce players. It was not immediately clear what value or number of goods were affected.

Ozon's Moscow-listed depositary receipts OZONDR.MM was up 0.4% at 1349 GMT after earlier slipping to a nearly two-week low.

Lapid interviews IDF chief of staff candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 05:01 PM
MK Shirley Pinto tells Shaked she won't be running with Zionist Spirit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 04:53 PM
Several injured in explosion at military production site in France
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:40 PM
Italian police have seized assets from an architect linked to Putin
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:31 PM
Iran's top nuclear negotiator to travel to Vienna on Wednesday
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 03:36 PM
Taiwan expects 'psychological warfare' in the coming days
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 03:17 PM
US House Speaker Pelosi's plane departs Taiwan
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 01:10 PM
Russia's space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:53 PM
Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing - AFP
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 11:08 AM
Fighter jet crashes at Iranian airport injuring pilots- report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 10:56 AM
Blinken not planned to meet Chinese, Russian officials in Cambodia viist
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 10:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 12 wanted individuals arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 09:42 AM
Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 07:18 AM
China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish from Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:07 AM
Al Qaeda leader's killing risks anti-American violence, State Dept warns
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:56 AM
