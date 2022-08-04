The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Explosive device thrown at a Northern District police officer's house

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 12:30

An explosive device was thrown at the home of a police officer who serves in the Police's northern district and lives in Kibbutz Sollim, a police spokesperson said on Thursday morning.

While the residence was damaged, no casualties were reported.

The police opened an investigation into the incident while the court imposed a gag order on its details and the identity of the suspects.

"Early this morning an explosive device was thrown at the house of a policeman in the Northern District, in Kibbutz Sollim - the device exploded and caused damage in the area. Police forces arrived at the scene, collected findings and opened an investigation," the police said in a statement.

Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grains leaves Tripoli
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:54 PM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut blast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:35 PM
Militants planning attacks on religious gatherings were arrested in Iran
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:33 PM
PM Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz spoke on rising Gaza tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:31 PM
NATO chief says Russia must not win in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:07 PM
Security forces arrest 22 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:48 AM
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:39 AM
PM Lapid spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:31 AM
Taiwan spots two Chinese missiles launched in drill near outlying island
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:22 AM
Chinese military carries out precision strikes in east of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:36 AM
Chinese military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 07:27 AM
IDF soldier drowns during military vacation in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:13 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 06:59 AM
Taiwan defense ministry: Website hit by cyberattacks
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:01 AM
Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 03:34 AM
