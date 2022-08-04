The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 12:58

Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday China "imitated" North Korea by firing missiles into waters near the island earlier in the day and called for self-restraint amid high tensions with Beijing.

The ministry said in a statement China has threatened Taiwan's security and urged countries to support the democratic island and jointly defend freedom and democracy.

Ukrainian shelling kills 5 in Donetsk - Russian-backed separatists say
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 01:04 PM
Russian shelling kills eight in eastern town of Toretsk
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:56 PM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut blast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:35 PM
Militants planning attacks on religious gatherings were arrested in Iran
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:33 PM
PM Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz spoke on rising Gaza tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:31 PM
Explosive device thrown at a Northern District police officer's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:30 PM
Security forces arrest 22 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:48 AM
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:39 AM
PM Lapid spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:31 AM
China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:22 AM
Chinese military carries out precision strikes in east of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:36 AM
Chinese military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 07:27 AM
IDF soldier drowns during military vacation in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:13 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 06:59 AM
Taiwan defense ministry: Website hit by cyberattacks
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:01 AM
