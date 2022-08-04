The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's top negotiator meets EU's Mora in Vienna

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 14:46

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator on Thursday met the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reinstating Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media reported.

Both Tehran and Washington have played down the prospect of a breakthrough in the talks, which were suspended in March over several remaining thorny issues.

"Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Mora at the Coburg Palace in Vienna," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Tags Iran Headline
