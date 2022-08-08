The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 20:39

The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertilizer through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the document said.

The UN-brokered deal to restart Ukraine's Black Sea exports is overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul made up of Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials and UN officials.

A military officer leaves a news conference at The Joint Coordination Centre hours after the first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago, left the port of Odesa for Lebanon in Istanbul, Turkey, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)A military officer leaves a news conference at The Joint Coordination Centre hours after the first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago, left the port of Odesa for Lebanon in Istanbul, Turkey, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

According to the procedures agreed, the JCC will provide information on the planned movement of ships through the maritime humanitarian corridor, which will be shared with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey's military to prevent incidents.

"No military vessel, aircraft or UAVs (drones) will close to within 10 nautical miles of a merchant's vessel transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor, excluding territorial seas of Ukraine," the document said.

