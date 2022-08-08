The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Olivia Newton-John passes away at 73 after fighting breast cancer

Newton-John was half-Jewish from her mother's side and is the granddaughter of Jewish Austrian Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 22:33

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2022 22:56
Cast member Olivia Newton-John attends a 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, US, August 15, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Cast member Olivia Newton-John attends a 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, US, August 15, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer, US news outlets reported. 

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.

She was half-Jewish from her mother's side and is the granddaughter of Jewish Austrian Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born.



