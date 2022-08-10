The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Breaking News
Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 13:07

The World Cup in Qatar will kick-off a day earlier than scheduled if FIFA's ruling bureau agree to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation's first match on Sunday November 20th, a source close to the discussions told Reuters.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's game on November 21 against Ecuador -- which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

Normally the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal v Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of FIFA's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, is expected to win support.

The switch to a November 20 opening ceremony and game would allow the Senegal-Netherlands match, scheduled for 1300 local time on November 21, to kick off later in the day. The Group B matches on that day, which also include the United States v Wales, would be unaffected.

Taiwan says 17 Chinese fighters crossed Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 01:50 PM
Russia establishes ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:59 AM
Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:04 AM
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 10:26 PM
Twitter crashes, thousands of users report inability to enter site
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 09:25 PM
40-year-old woman arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2022 09:15 PM
Naama Lazimi earns second spot on Labor list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2022 08:26 PM
Roadside bomb kills 15 soldiers in northern Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 08:23 PM
US embassy officials attended the hearing of detained American in UAE
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 06:08 PM
Suicide attack kills four Pakistani soldiers
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:39 PM
Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:27 PM
More than 10.5 million people crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:25 PM
EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant-adapted shot
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:24 PM
Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:23 PM
Kremlin says Zelensky call for ban on all Russians is irrational
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 12:28 PM
