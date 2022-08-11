Israel rejects Lebanese proposal on maritime border demarcation - report

Israel has rejected the Lebanese proposal in the maritime border demarcation talks between the two countries, the Lebanese El-Nashra newspaper reported on Thursday.

Additionally on Thursday, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab rejected reports in Lebanese media concerning the talks, saying they "contradict the official position that Lebanon communicates on the matter."

Bou Saab stated that while American mediator Amos Hochstein, is "keen" to continue his efforts, "the time for negotiations is not open to infinity. The closer we get to the month of September, the more critical time becomes in this file. In order to preserve stability, things must end before September."