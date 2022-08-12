The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short, voting rights experts say

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 03:07

Twitter Inc on Thursday set out a plan to combat the spread of election misinformation that revives previous strategies, but civil and voting rights experts said it would fall short of what is needed to prepare for the upcoming US midterm elections.

The social media company said it will apply its civic integrity policy, introduced in 2018, to the November 8 midterms, when numerous US Senate and House of Representatives seats will be up for election. The policy relies on labeling or removing posts with misleading content, focused on messages intended to stop voting or claims intended to undermine public confidence in an election.

In a statement, Twitter said it has taken numerous steps in recent months to "elevate reliable resources" about primaries and voting processes. Applying a label to a tweet also means the content is not recommended or distributed to more users.

The San Francisco-based company is currently in a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk over his attempt to walk away from his $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter.

Musk has called himself a "free speech absolutist," and has said Twitter posts should only be removed if there is illegal content, a view supported by many in the tech industry. Read full story

But civil rights and online misinformation experts have long accused social media and tech platforms of not doing enough to prevent the spread of false content, including the idea that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.

They warn that misinformation could be an even greater challenge this year, as candidates who question the 2020 election are running for office, and divisive rhetoric is spreading following an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week. Read full story

"We're seeing the same patterns playing out," said Evan Feeney, deputy senior campaign director at Color of Change, which advocates for the rights of Black Americans.

In the blog post, Twitter said a test of redesigned labels saw a decline in users' retweeting, liking and replying to misleading content.

Researchers say Twitter and other platforms have a spotty record in consistently labeling such content.

In a paper published last month, Stanford University researchers examined a sample of posts on Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook that altogether contained 78 misleading claims about the 2020 election. They found that Twitter and Facebook both consistently applied labels to only about 70% of the claims.

In a statement, Twitter said it has taken numerous steps in recent months to "elevate reliable resources" about primaries and voting processes.

Twitter's efforts to fight misinformation during the midterms will include information prompts to debunk falsehoods before they spread widely online.

More emphasis should be placed on removing false and misleading posts, said Yosef Getachew, media and democracy program director at nonpartisan group Common Cause.

"Pointing them to other sources isn’t enough," he said.

Experts also questioned Twitter's practice of leaving up some tweets from world leaders in the name of public interest.

"Twitter has a responsibility and ability to stop misinformation at the source," Feeney said, saying that world leaders and politicians should face a higher standard for what they tweet.

Twitter leads the industry in releasing data on how its efforts to intervene against misinformation are working, said Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School who studies online speech regulation.

Yet more than a year after soliciting public input on what the company should do when a world leader violates its rules, Twitter has not provided an update, she said.

FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:11 AM
US President Joe Biden readying plans to launch re-election bid
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:00 AM
Fox names Chris Wallace replacement
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 02:57 AM
Ex-cop sentenced to more than 7 years for role in storming US Capitol
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 12:52 AM
US Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 11:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on school in Kabul
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 06:46 PM
Ukraine expects $3 billion US financial aid in August
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:25 PM
Iraq supplying Lebanon with fuel for electricy another year
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:20 PM
Airline luggage lag foils Israeli drug smuggling bid
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 01:48 PM
Israel-Korea line to reopen in January 2023
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2022 01:44 PM
US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 10:23 AM
Gazprom will ship 41.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 10:04 AM
Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:10 AM
UK police arrest man on terrorism charges at Luton airport
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 02:04 AM
Forty-two Malian soldiers killed in suspected Islamist attack
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 12:26 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by