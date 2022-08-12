The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 10:56

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2022 10:57

French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, who won international acclaim with a series of more than 100 drawings for the covers of The New Yorker magazine, has died at age 89, news agency AFP reported, quoting his biographer.

His cartoons often showed small figures set in large urban landscapes, drawn in delicate lines and offering gentle social commentary on modern life.

"Jean-Jacques Sempe had the elegance to always remain light and he had an eye for everything," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

Aharon Yadlin passes away at 96
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 12:09 PM
Compensation plan for businesses affected by Gaza op published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:51 AM
Dangerous substance leaked in Ben-Gurion Airport, not dangerous
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:24 AM
Britain says Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:03 AM
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:11 AM
Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short - experts
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:07 AM
US President Joe Biden readying plans to launch re-election bid
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:00 AM
Fox names Chris Wallace replacement
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 02:57 AM
Ex-cop sentenced to more than 7 years for role in storming US Capitol
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 12:52 AM
US Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 11:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on school in Kabul
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 06:46 PM
Ukraine expects $3 billion US financial aid in August
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:25 PM
Iraq supplying Lebanon with fuel for electricy another year
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:20 PM
Airline luggage lag foils Israeli drug smuggling bid
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 01:48 PM
