The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France says all its troops battling Islamists in Mali have now left

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 17:01

France said on Monday that all of its troops battling Islamist militants in Mali since 2013 have now left the country, following a decision in February to withdraw over the deterioration of relations between Paris and Bamako.

France and military allies said at the time that after almost a decade based in Mali fighting Islamist insurgents around West Africa, they would move to Niger instead.

"Since this morning ... this redeployment has been effective with the departure from Mali of the last French soldier of Operation Barkhane," Elysee said in a statement.

"France remains engaged in [the] Sahel, in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad region with all partners committed to stability and to the fight against terrorism," it said.

Coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso have weakened France's alliances in its former colonies, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of desert and scrubland, and opened the door to greater Russian influence.

Russia will facilitate IAEA mission to Ukrainian nuclear plant - FM
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 04:14 PM
Brittney Griner defense team appeal against Russian drugs conviction
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 11:49 AM
Beit Shemesh Talmud Torah principal arrested on suspicion of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2022 11:05 AM
Nuclear deal can be reached if Iran's red lines are respected
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 09:31 AM
White House to circulate Afghanistan memo defending US withdrawal -Axios
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 06:58 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 05:07 PM
School trips to Poland frozen amid dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2022 03:44 PM
5.6 magnitude earthquakes hit China
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 12:18 PM
US Vice President Kamala Harris to attend former Japanese PM funeral
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 08:06 AM
Gunmen open fire at entrance to Rachel's Tomb
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/14/2022 12:18 AM
Israel Elections: Hadash re-elects Odeh as head, Touma-Sliman and Cassif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2022 04:39 PM
Hezbollah official: Group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 03:50 PM
Russia claims full control of Pisky village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 01:15 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippine islands region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 10:24 AM
American attorney released from detention in UAE - lawyer
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 05:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by