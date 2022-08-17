The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three pharmacy operators must pay $650.6 mil to Ohio counties

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 18:54

Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland comes after the first trial pharmacy chains have faced over the opioid crisis.

Former US VP Pence said if asked, he would testify to Jan. 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 06:37 PM
Chinese military will send troops to Russia for joint exercise
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 01:26 PM
Iran calls on US to free jailed Iranians, ready for prisoner swap
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:32 PM
Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will return next week
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:19 PM
22-year-old gunned down in Kafr Qara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:23 AM
Biden signs $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 11:52 PM
Anastasia Gorbenko wins second gold in swimming at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
08/16/2022 10:40 PM
UN Secretary-General will travel to Ukraine later this week
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 07:28 PM
Iran identifies first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 06:05 PM
Lebanese man who held up a bank, released without charges
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 05:33 PM
New outpost established by Haredim in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 03:27 PM
Israeli man falls to his death while on a trip in Ecuador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 02:30 PM
Two military gravestones vandalized in Mount of Olives cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2022 10:40 AM
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a 'thoroughly planned provocation' - Putin
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 10:23 AM
Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 08:45 AM
