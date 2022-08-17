Jordanian crown prince announces engagement to Rajwa Al Saif

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussain bin Abdullah II was engaged to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, a Saudi national, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday evening.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

The engagement took place at the home of Al Saif's father in Riyadh and was attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Court and the Al Saif family.