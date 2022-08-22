Shai Avital, the modeling agent accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the models he worked with, was brought to a hearing in Amsterdam in order to extend his arrest on Monday.

Avital was arrested by Dutch police over the weekend, and after speaking to Israeli police, the Dutch police is asking the court to extend his arrest by 21 days.

Israeli journalists were not allowed in the court for the hearing.