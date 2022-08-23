The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch new attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon, a US official said on Monday.

“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.

The official said the statement was based on downgraded US intelligence.