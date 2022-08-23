IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days

The UN nuclear watchdog will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties," the International Atomic Energy Agency's statement quoted IAEA chief Rafael Grossi as saying. "The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."

