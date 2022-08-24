Israel Police, IDF thwart weapon smuggling near Dead Sea

Israel Police and the IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons in the Dead Sea area of Israel on Tuesday night, according to an Israel Police Spokesperson.

IDF lookouts recognized suspicious activity and caught four people trying to smuggle three M-16s and three pistols.

The investigation is ongoing.