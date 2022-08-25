Woman found dead in open fields near Rehovot

A lifeless woman with signs of violence on her body was found in an open area near the city of Rehovot by local police officers on Thursday morning. The woman was in her 20s, according to Israeli media.

The body has yet to be identified and medical officials pronounced her dead upon arriving at the scene.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A police investigation is underway, with forensic investigators on the scene collecting findings to examine the background and circumstances of the death.

At the end of the assessment of the situation, which was carried out by the Central Police Department - Superintendent Avi Biton, determined that the investigation will be conducted in the central unit of the district, while using all the necessary measures, as part of an investigation that was defined as a top priority, according to a police statement.