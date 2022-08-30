The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 15:28

Iran will not accept the UN nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

"We consider the IAEA's demands excessive because their implementation is impossible due to sanctions," Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying. "If they lift sanctions ... then Iran will reciprocate."

It was not clear whether Kamalvandi referred to the IAEA's probes.



Netherlands in favor of banning Russian tourists from EU
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 03:34 PM
Taiwan: China still carrying out military activities around island
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 01:35 PM
Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe - WHO officials
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 01:03 PM
Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting minors is Haim Cornstein
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 11:38 AM
At least four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 10:54 AM
Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 02:26 AM
Violent fight erupts at Itai Levy concert in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 01:19 AM
Ukraine troops break through Russian defenses in several sectors
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 12:12 AM
Kiryat Arba residents asked to shelter in place due to Palestinian car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 10:52 PM
Shots fired near Yitzhar - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 10:47 PM
Former teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 02:20 PM
Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 26 pistols in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 11:39 AM
Israel elections: Extremist right-wing Noam party to run independently
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2022 07:29 PM
Israel elections: Liberman bolsters faction with former IDF officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2022 06:19 PM
Taiwan says China still carrying out military activities around island
By REUTERS
08/28/2022 04:03 PM
