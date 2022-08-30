The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies at 91

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the US and partnerships with the West to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 23:31

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2022 00:19
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev^makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin November 7, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev^makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin November 7, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.

"Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," Interfax news agency cited Russia's Central Clinical Hospital as saying in a statement.

Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, said Tass news agency, citing a source familiar with the family's wishes.

US President Ronald Reagan (R) shakes hands at his first meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to sign an arms treaty in Geneva, in this November 19, 1985 file photo. The two leaders met for the first time to hold talks on international diplomatic relations and the arms race. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS PAQUIN/FILES) US President Ronald Reagan (R) shakes hands at his first meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to sign an arms treaty in Geneva, in this November 19, 1985 file photo. The two leaders met for the first time to hold talks on international diplomatic relations and the arms race. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS PAQUIN/FILES)

Refusing to use force against pro-democracy protests in Russia

When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force - unlike previous Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to crush uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

But the protests fueled aspirations for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated over the next two years in chaotic fashion.

Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent that collapse.

A failed attempt at revitalizing communism in the Soviet Union

On becoming general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985, aged just 54, he had set out to revitalize the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spun out of control.

His policy of "glasnost" - free speech - allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to press for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.

Many Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed, considering the subsequent plunge in their living standards too high a price to pay for democracy.

"He gave us all freedom - but we don't know what to do with it."

Ruslan Grinberg

After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the armed forces news outlet Zvezda: "He gave us all freedom - but we don't know what to do with it."

Israeli reactions to the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Gorbachev's death was felt in Israel, which is home to a sizeable population of immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their descendants.

"A historic and complex figure. I disagreed with him on many things at the time, but looking back I will forever be grateful for trying to give freedom to the country where I was born and raised," Russia-born Israeli Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak said on Twitter. "This man changed the world."

This is a developing story.



