Bus shooting terrorism suspects arrested by Israeli forces

Terrorism suspects were arrested in connection to several shooting incidents in the Binyamin Regional Council, including a bus shooting near Silwad, in an operation by Israeli security forces, Ynet reported on Wednesday morning.

The three men were arrested in Silwad. During the operation, one of the suspects attempted to flee, but was shot and lightly injured.

