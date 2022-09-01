The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Clashes in Iraq's Basra among Shi'ite rivals cause casualties

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 11:17

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 11:33

Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took place overnight and into Thursday morning, causing several casualties, local security officials said.

The skirmishes were the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of the powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups.

The security officials said the clashes took place in the center of Basra, Iraq's main oil-producing hub. They did not immediately confirm reports of deaths from the violence.

Violence re-erupted in Iraq this week as armed supporters of Sadr fought with security forces and Iran-aligned gunmen in Baghdad in the fiercest street battles the capital has seen for years.

An intractable political deadlock between the two rival Shi'ite camps has left Iraq without a government since an October election. It has also deepened dysfunction and instability as Iraqis struggle to move on from decades of war, sanctions, civil strife and endemic corruption.

