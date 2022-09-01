Zelensky calls on Israel to join Russia sanctions after Lapid call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Israel to join sanctions against Russia following his first-ever phone call with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday.

"I've held the first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid," Zelensky tweeted. "I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation.”

Israel has not officially sanctioned Russia or Russian figures, citing a lack of laws allowing it to do so, but moved to ensure oligarchs cannot use Israel has a haven or a parking lot for their jets and has advised banks to comply with Western sanctions. At the same time, El Al flights to Moscow have not stopped, with Israel citing large numbers of Russian Jews applying to emigrate.

The Israeli readout did not mention sanctions at all.

Lapid and Zelensky's different takeaways

Lapid “noted his support of the Ukrainian people,” and “expressed his condolences for those killed and injured in the war, and called for reaching a diplomatic solution in order to end the fighting,” the PMO statement reads.

The prime minister congratulated Zelensky on Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day, which took place last week, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

After Ukrainian Independence Day went by without a call between Lapid and Zelensky last week, an Israeli media report said that the Ukrainian leader refused to speak to the prime minister because Lapid did not participate in a virtual conference supporting Ukrainian control over Crimea. A diplomatic source in Jerusalem denied the report soon after, citing scheduling issues and saying the call had been rescheduled for September 1.

Lapid has been outspoken against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially in comparison to his predecessor Naftali Bennett, who was more cautious in and tried to serve as an intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv.

The prime minister has not, however, made public statements on the topic since taking office over two months ago.

In the past, when Zelensky has made demands of Israel, Lapid, as foreign minister, thanked him “for sharing his feelings and the plight of the Ukrainian people…We will continue to assist the Ukrainian people as much as we can and will never turn our backs to the plight of people who know the horrors of war.”

Zelensky notably did not demand military aid this time. Israel has sent hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but not military aid other than helmets and protective vests, citing its deconfliction mechanism with Russia in Syria, allowing the IAF to attack Iranian targets over its northern border.

Avoiding Uman

Lapid also called on Israelis not to visit the city of Uman, Ukraine, as thousands of Hassidic pilgrims do each Rosh Hashanna, “in light of the life-threatening danger posed by entering the area of fighting.”

The Foreign Ministry sent a travel warning against visiting Ukraine and Uman in particular ahead of the High Holidays.

“In light of the war and the active battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the Foreign Ministry sharpens its travel warning for Ukraine and calls on Israeli citizens to avoid visiting Ukrainian territory at all, including the city of Uman and its surroundings,” the ministry stated.

The warning noted that missiles were shot at Uman several days ago, killing a Ukrainian civilian and injuring others, and that the Ukrainian government already published its own warning against visiting Uman, saying it cannot take responsibility for the worshippers’ safety.

Jerusalem also called on Israelis currently in Ukraine to leave.

The staff of the Israeli Embassy has not been consistently based in Kyiv and consular services have not been provided in full.