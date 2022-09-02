The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pentagon aims to speed arms sales to allies to better compete with China - report

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 23:12

The Pentagon has launched a comprehensive push to accelerate sales of US arms to foreign allies, to better compete with China and replenish arsenals of friendly nations that have given military gear to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Pentagon last month created a task force to examine longstanding inefficiencies in US sales of billions of dollars of weaponry to foreign countries, according to the newspaper.

The "tiger team" will look at ways for the Defense Department to streamline parts of the program, the WSJ said, citing a senior defense official.

The aim of the task force is to make coveted American drones, guns, helicopters, tanks and other weaponry available to partners and allies faster, according to WSJ.

The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 09:52 PM
Three men injured in likely criminal shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2022 09:49 PM
EU's Borrell has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 08:47 PM
EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 08:21 PM
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 07:16 PM
Inflation may be easing, Biden says in response to jobs report
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 06:39 PM
London Heathrow airport: Terminal 2 evacuated over suspicious item
By JOE BROCK/REUTERS
09/02/2022 02:22 PM
Austria to give 1.5 million euro for Holocaust remembrance at Yad Vashem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2022 12:47 PM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling along Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2022 12:06 PM
Trump is 'obviously thinking about' running for US president in 2024
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 10:00 AM
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years, longest US Capitol attack sentence
By REUTERS
09/01/2022 11:50 PM
One killed, two injured in North Carolina school stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2022 10:41 PM
Four arrested in protest after Duma terrorist's appeal rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2022 10:04 PM
Border Police arrest two Islamic Jihad members near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2022 06:35 PM
Mossad chief Barnea meets with Lapid ahead of US visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2022 04:39 PM
