Albania orders all Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave

"The government has decided with immediate effort to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 13:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 13:48
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Albania is ending its diplomatic relations with Iran and has ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, after an investigation into a cyber attack in July, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Wednesday.

"The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rama said in a video statement sent to the media.

"This extreme response ... is fully proportionate to the gravity and risk of the cyberattack that threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country," Rama said.

Police stand guard during an anti-government protest in front of the Parliament in Tirana, Albania May 25, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)Police stand guard during an anti-government protest in front of the Parliament in Tirana, Albania May 25, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

This is a developing story



