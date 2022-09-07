The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 17:29

 A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday on a previously unannounced trip, the latest group of senior officials from the country to visit the island and defying Beijing which has reacted with anger to such trips.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said the eight lawmakers, led by Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, would be staying until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it added.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, dismissing the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

China carried out war games last month near Taiwan following a trip to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and has continued its military activities around the island since then.

Other US lawmakers have since come after Pelosi's trip, as well as the governor of the US state of Arizona.

3 Gazans injured after 'suspicious object' explodes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 05:00 PM
Israelis to be allowed to visit Ghajar on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 04:53 PM
French top court upholds prison sentence of Bashar al-Assad's uncle
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:41 PM
IRGC cmdr: any country involved in Israel’s aggression will pay
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:36 PM
Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stock grows, probe stuck -IAEA reports
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:18 PM
Fire raging in an open area near Azor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 02:47 PM
Russia says it has taken Kodema in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 01:12 PM
Putin says jailed journalist shared secrets with Western intelligence
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:56 PM
Heavy rainfall causes landslide in Uganda, killing 15
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:32 PM
German court hands ISIS member 10 years in prison for war crimes
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:31 PM
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 - state media
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 07:50 AM
Japan investigating involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 07:20 AM
US says it will press Israel on rules of engagement
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 09:29 PM
200 people protest by police station after Arab journalist's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 07:17 PM
Several prisoners, guards injured after fight at Israel's Rimonin Prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by