Convicted sex offender Eliezer Berland to fly to Uman

Convicted sex offender Eliezer Berland will be allowed to travel to the city of Uman in Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashana, the Jerusalem District Court ruled on Thursday, Hebrew media reported.

Berland, a Breslov Hassid and the head of Yeshivat Shuvu Bonim, was granted early release from his 18-month prison sentence for fraud in December of 2021, and has previously served time for rape and sexual assault against multiple women.

In order to fly to Uman, he must put down a guarantee deposit amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekel.

This is a developing story.