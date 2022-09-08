Blinken visits Ukraine to announce new military financing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Thursday and will announce $2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression, State Department officials said.

Blinken’s visit comes as Ukraine reported positive progress in its effort to retake territory seized by Russia near Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv. Read full story

A State Department official, who did not specify the other countries or how much would go to Ukraine, said the Biden administration was notifying the US Congress of its intent to make the funding available for long-term investments.

The latest announcements of military aid bring the total US security assistance to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the official said.

Biden also approved a separate $675 million in weapons to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier on Thursday as ministers met in Germany to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine long-term in countering Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.