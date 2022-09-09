The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Royal mourning to last until seven days after queen's funeral

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 11:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 11:34

Britain's Royal Family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.

A royal gun salute will be fired in London at 1300 BST (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after her death on Thursday.

The Indian government on Friday announced one day of state mourning on Sept. 11 as a mark of respect on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth.

Aleppo airport reopens after alleged Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 11:47 AM
Australian republicans mourn queen, call to debate leaving monarchy
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 10:41 AM
Russia watching Koreas after N.Korea enshrines right to nuclear strikes
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:32 AM
IDF drone falls in sea near northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:29 AM
17-year-old seriously injured after shooting targets car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:12 AM
Turkey captures senior Islamic State figure, Erdogan says - report
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:52 AM
Israeli lightly injured in shooting attack near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 04:26 AM
At least 11 dead after passenger boat sinks in northern Brazil
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 04:08 AM
N.Korea passes law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:36 AM
Sporting events canceled after Queen Elizabeth dies
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 11:40 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians after they infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 10:12 PM
Britain's new king will address the nation on Friday
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 10:09 PM
Canadians will mourn the loss of the Queen -Canada's governor-general
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:45 PM
Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons if deal fails
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:33 PM
IDF transport aircraft conducts emergency landing, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by