IDF soldier, commander suspended after shooting Israeli-Arab

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 19:11

A commander and soldier from the Duchifat Battalion who shot an Israeli-Arab citizen along the Seam Line on Friday were suspended after an initial investigation found that they had lied and not reported the incident immediately, according to KAN news.

The two claimed that they fired into the air from the Israeli side and that the vehicle was endangering them, but the initial investigation found that they shot at the vehicle while it was driving against orders.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

IDF soldiers opened fire at suspects who approached the West Bank security barrier on Friday night, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

Israeli forces identified suspects approaching the barrier near the Palestinian village of Baka a-Sharkiya. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle approached the fence from the opposite side.

One of the IDF soldiers who were rushed to the scene opened fire toward the vehicle, which was attempting to escape. 

The IDF noted that one suspect was injured in the incident and that the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation. 



Tags IDF Headline
