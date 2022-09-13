Ukraine says it shot down possible Iran-made drone

A drone which appears to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAV was shot down near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine, the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday.

The department published photos of the wing of the destroyed drone, which appears similar to the wing of the Shahed-136 UAV.

In August, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the US was able to confirm that Russian officials conducted training in Iran as part of the planned transfer of Iranian drones to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine.