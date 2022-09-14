US indicts 3 Iranian nationals for multiple cyberattacks - FBI

The FBI announced the indictment of three Iranian nationals for their part in multiple cyberattacks on hundreds of companies, organizations and institutions.

The three Iranian nationals that are being charged are Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari. They were among a group of cybercriminals that were attacking critical infrastructures and public services that many people rely on. They were also attempting to steal information for their own personal gain, according to the FBI.

"They were looking to steal information, encrypt networks and sell private data, all in the hopes of persuading victims to pay sizeable ransoms," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "In addition to targeting victims here in the US, the defendants also targeted companies and entities around the world, including in their own country of Iran, demonstrating that few targets were off-limits."

This is a developing story.