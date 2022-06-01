Iran responsible for attempted cyberattack on children's hospital -FBI

The Boston Children's Hospital computer network was attacked by Iranian government-backed hackers last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray alleged Wednesday, according to CNN, calling it "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've ever seen."

The cyberattack took place in June 2021, whereby the attackers exploited popular software made by California-based firm Fortinet to control the hospital's computer network, according to US officials.

It remains unclear what was the goal behind the cyberattack on the hospital. Boston Children's Hospital is a more than 400-bed facility and is considered one of the premier pediatric centers in the US.

The FBI was able to help stop the hackers before they managed to do any damage to the hospital's computer network, according to Wray, although he cited this attempt as an example of the potential high-impact hacking threats that the US faces from the governments of Iran, Russia, China and North Korea.

"We cannot let up on China or Iran or criminal syndicates while we're focused on Russia," Wray said in a speech at Boston College.

When it comes to potential Russian hacking threats to the US, the FBI has been on a "combat tempo," with a 24/7 command post, during the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, Wray added.

"We've seen the Russian government taking specific preparatory steps towards potential destructive [cyber]attacks, both here and abroad," he said.

"We're watching for their cyber activities to become more destructive as the war keeps going poorly for them," Wray added.