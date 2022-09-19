The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines flying to Russia

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 18:13

The US Commerce Department on Monday said it will add 3 Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of planes believed to violate US export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security identified planes operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air flying and transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of the Commerce Department's stringent export controls on Russia. These are the first three Iranian airplanes identified.

There are now a total of 183 aircraft identified on the list for apparent violations of US export controls, the department said. The three Iranian airlines identified today are already subject to a variety of restrictions by the US government.

Iran: Four killed, several injured in Kurdish province protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 06:18 PM
No better offer on the table for Iran - France
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:12 PM
American Mark Frerichs released by Taliban in prisoner swap
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 04:50 PM
Myanmar army helicopters fire on school, killing six
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 03:12 PM
Talks to mark Lebanon's southern sea borders in 'final stages' - president
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 01:47 PM
Kremlin says Pelosi's 'loud' remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia don't help
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 12:57 PM
Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap -FM
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 11:04 AM
China lodges complaint after Biden says US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 10:43 AM
Russia and China agree to deepen defense cooperation, joint exercises
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 10:40 AM
Senior Taliban figure arrives in Kabul after decades in US detention
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 09:28 AM
Russia may have lost four combat jets in Ukraine in last 10 days - UK
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 09:20 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:24 AM
Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:04 AM
Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 02:51 AM
Old City attack: Suspect detained for questioning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 12:07 AM
