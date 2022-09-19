The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
American Jew detained in Lebanon, suspected of spying for Israel - report

A US citizen was arrested after he entered Lebanon with a passport which sported an Israeli stamp, raising Lebanese authorities' suspicions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 20:55

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 21:11
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020 (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Lebanese security forces arrested an American Jew in Beirut last week after it was discovered he was in Israel days before traveling to Lebanon, KAN News reported.

The man raised the suspicions of Lebanese authorities after it was revealed that he booked his hotel stay in Beirut while he was still in Israel.

In addition, he entered Lebanon with his American passport which sported the Israeli stamp.

American Jew suspected of spying for Israel in Lebanon

The man was detained due to suspicions of conducting espionage for Israel in Beirut. He was released a couple of days later, the report noted, after which he left Lebanon for the United Arab Emirates.

The United States citizen, in his 20s, recently attended a Jerusalem-based yeshiva. He visited Cyprus between his stays in Israel and Lebanon and was in the midst of a Middle East trip, as he claimed he planned to continue to Iraqi Kurdistan.

The arrest was kept under wraps in Lebanon, KAN added, due to pressure from US officials and congress members who pushed for his release behind the scenes. He was released on Thursday night.



