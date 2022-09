Palestinian Authority's security forces arrested Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh in Nablus early Tuesday morning, according to Israeli media.

This event is taking place as the IDF is deep into Operation Break the Wave.

Shtayyeh, who has a strong has a strong social media presence, is considered to be a personal friend of recently killed terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, according to Ynet.

This is a developing story.