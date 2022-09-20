The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine says Russian referendums will destroy possibility of talks

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 19:14

Any referendums on joining Russia in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories would destroy any remaining window for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian publication Liga.net cited the Ukrainian president's office spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

"Without the referendums, there is still the smallest chance for a diplomatic solution. After the referendums - no," Liga.net quoted Serhiy Nykyforov as saying.

He made the comments in response to Russian-installed officials in four occupied Ukrainian regions announcing plans for referendums over the next week on formally joining Russia.

84-year-old woman killed in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 07:37 PM
West Bank, Gaza Strip crossings to close on High Holidays
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 07:26 PM
French court convicts three policemen over 2015 death of Black man
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:54 AM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Michoacan region in Mexico - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:32 AM
Israel Police apprehend five Palestinian workers in Givatayim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 09:34 AM
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike; Russia relocating submarines, UK says
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 08:35 AM
Palestinian man killed in clashes between PA, Nablus gunmen
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
09/20/2022 07:01 AM
Major earthquake strikes Mexico on 'cursed' day, at least one dead
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 06:11 AM
UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 02:30 AM
Blinken meets with delegates from Armenia and Azerbaijan in NY
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 02:14 AM
Biden's remarks on Taiwan 'speak for themselves' -White House official
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 11:31 PM
Israel Elections: Hadash-Ta'al, Balad sign vote-sharing agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 10:54 PM
Iran: Four killed, several injured in Kurdish province protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 06:18 PM
US sanctions cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines flying to Russia
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 06:13 PM
No better offer on the table for Iran - France
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:12 PM
