Large fire breaks out in the Carmel market in Tel Aviv

A large fire broke out in several stalls in the southern part of the Carmel market (Shuk Ha'Carmel) in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Six firefighting teams and a height crane are currently working on extinguishing the fire, taking extra care due to the presence of various gas canisters in the establishments throughout the market, coupled with exposed electrical wiring.

The source of the fire is likely one of the food establishments in the market, although the shop is closed. A search is being carried out to locate potentially trapped people and put out the source of the fire, though for the time being, there were no reports of casualties or trapped individuals.

Residents in the area said they heard explosions, the circumstances of the fire are still being investigated as police forces arrived at the scene.

From several eye witness reports a large, bellowing black smoke pillar can be seen rising from the south side of the market, with passers by seemingly unfazed by the flames.

בשוק. נראה לא טוב בכלל pic.twitter.com/tXxQgXbTUr — Yuval Kesten (@yuvalkesten) September 24, 2022

Carmel Market catches fire again

Last year, a fire broke out in the Basta restaurant in the Carmel market. There were no casualties at the time, but damage was caused to the establishment and surrounding area.

The investigation of the incident then revealed that it was a short circuit in one of the refrigerators in the restaurant that caused the fire.

In 2016, a fire also broke out throughout the market, burning down three stalls.