The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed again as storm expected in Florida

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 18:38

NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the US return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Apart from weather and technical challenges like a fuel leak, Artemis I, the uncrewed test flight, signals a major turning point for NASA's post-Apollo human spaceflight program, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station. Artemis will be headed to the moon, as a stepping stone for a future flight to Mars.

Named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame will likely slip.

Iran Guards launch artillery attack on militants in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 05:23 PM
30-year-old man seriously injured in a car explosion in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 03:11 PM
Iran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively'
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 12:49 PM
N.Korea may be preparing to test submarine-launched ballistic missile
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 10:05 AM
China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 04:23 AM
Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 04:20 AM
Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 04:20 AM
Saudi crown prince discusses energy security with senior US officials
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 01:06 AM
Betty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home
By REUTERS
09/23/2022 08:11 PM
Pro-government marches show Iran's power -President Raisi
By REUTERS
09/23/2022 07:34 PM
Canada names Jennifer May as its first female ambassador to China
By REUTERS
09/23/2022 04:51 PM
Germany's Scholz: Mahsa Amini's death is 'terrible'
By REUTERS
09/23/2022 03:13 PM
Shin Bet, IDF arrest terror cell that carried out 2 attacks in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 01:41 PM
Arab bus driver attacked near Modi'in: 'They wanted to kill me'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 12:40 PM
Israel Police confiscates seven bombs from criminals in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 10:35 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by