Eliezer Berland was refused entrance to Ukraine a few days before Rosh Hashanah when many hasidic people celebrate in the Ukrainian city of Uman.

According to the Israeli media, the reason for the Ukrainian refusal was caused by a combination of pressure made by other Breslov communities and comments made by Berland himself against Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a video that arrived to the Ukrainians, Berland spoke against Ukraine and its president in light of the Russian invasion