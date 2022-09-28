The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russian defense ministry says Ukrainian offensive on Lyman in Donetsk region failed

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 13:29

Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that a Ukrainian offensive on the Russian-held town of Lyman in Donetsk region had failed, with 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report.

Lyman, which had a population of around 20,000 before Russia ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has been at the center of fighting since Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive earlier this month. In recent days, both Ukrainian and Russian analysts have suggested that Kyiv's forces are close to encircling the town.

Russia campaign in Ukraine to continue until it controls all Donetsk
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:46 PM
N.Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles - S.Korea military
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:26 PM
Ian strengthens into extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:09 PM
US to continue deepening unofficial ties with Taiwan, Harris says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 09:43 AM
Gazan arrested by IDF after swimming towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 08:02 AM
2 people seriously injured in apartment fire in Ashkelon
By Walla!
09/28/2022 04:35 AM
Israeli youth soccer team advances to Euro Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 11:11 PM
Terrorists open fire on IDF troops near Nablus; no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 10:37 PM
Nord Stream leaks caused by deliberate actions
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 09:26 PM
US to propose resolution at UN Security Council condemning Russia
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 09:25 PM
First Ukrainian wounded arrive in Israeli hospital for medical treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 09:18 PM
Explosions heard, power out in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 09:16 PM
No change to US nuclear posture due to Russia threats, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 08:44 PM
One killed, three injured in fatal accident on Route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 08:23 PM
NATO warns Russia of 'severe consequences' in case of a nuclear strike
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 08:06 PM
