The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Labor to hold Rabin memorial in Zion Square Three days before the elections

Labor intends to hold the Rabin memorial rally in Zion Square in Jerusalem, where an infamous anti-Rabin protest took place before his murder.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 16:38

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 18:10
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (photo credit: YAAKOV SA'AR/Wikimedia Commons)
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
(photo credit: YAAKOV SA'AR/Wikimedia Commons)

Labor intends to hold the Rabin memorial rally at Zion Square in Jerusalem on October 29, three days before the elections.

This is the first time a Rabin memorial rally is planned to take place at Zion Square where an infamous anti-Rabin protest took place just weeks before Rabin's murder.  

Labor announced on Wednesday that they will lead the organization of the rally after it did not take place last year. 

The slogan chosen for this year's rally is "Fighting for His Path". The rally is set to take place on Saturday, October 29, just three days before the elections.

Michaeli's comments

Labor head Merav Michaeli said: "The memorial rally for Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is the event where we all remember the terrible murder that was the result of incitement and violence against Rabin and against the courageous policy he led.

The invitation to the Rabin memorial rally (credit: LABOR SPOKESPERSON) The invitation to the Rabin memorial rally (credit: LABOR SPOKESPERSON)

"The Labor Party, Yitzhak Rabin's party, will continue to campaign on the issues he prioritized, to follow his way in defending democracy and the State of Israel, and will fight with all its might against incitement and racism," she added.

"The memorial rally for Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is the event where we all remember the terrible murder that was the result of incitement and violence against Rabin and against the courageous policy he led."

Merav Michaeli

Former Darkenu CEO Yaya Fink who will lead the organization of the rally compared the violence against protestors to the incitement before the Rabin murder, saying: "At a time when activists are using extreme violence against pro-democracy demonstrators on the bridges our duty is to stand up against the incitement for the sake of democracy."



Tags Israel Labor Yitzhak Rabin israeli politics Israel Elections Merav Michaeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by