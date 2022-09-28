Labor intends to hold the Rabin memorial rally at Zion Square in Jerusalem on October 29, three days before the elections.

This is the first time a Rabin memorial rally is planned to take place at Zion Square where an infamous anti-Rabin protest took place just weeks before Rabin's murder.

Labor announced on Wednesday that they will lead the organization of the rally after it did not take place last year.

The slogan chosen for this year's rally is "Fighting for His Path". The rally is set to take place on Saturday, October 29, just three days before the elections.

Michaeli's comments

Labor head Merav Michaeli said: "The memorial rally for Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is the event where we all remember the terrible murder that was the result of incitement and violence against Rabin and against the courageous policy he led.

The invitation to the Rabin memorial rally (credit: LABOR SPOKESPERSON)

"The Labor Party, Yitzhak Rabin's party, will continue to campaign on the issues he prioritized, to follow his way in defending democracy and the State of Israel, and will fight with all its might against incitement and racism," she added.

Former Darkenu CEO Yaya Fink who will lead the organization of the rally compared the violence against protestors to the incitement before the Rabin murder, saying: "At a time when activists are using extreme violence against pro-democracy demonstrators on the bridges our duty is to stand up against the incitement for the sake of democracy."