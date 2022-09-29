Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce after 27 years

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce Wednesday after 27 years of marriage.

The representative is known to frequently make headlines for her publicized beliefs in conspiracy theories and extremist US propaganda. Her husband cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in the divorce filings.

Though the congresswoman is known for making her voice heard on any topic possible, she is frequently associated with the January 6th insurrection of the US capital building. She has also recently been quoted calling for white Christian-nationalist loyalty and has even publicly encouraged violence.

According to The Hill, she said, “Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children.” She added that the matter is “private and personal.”

Representative Greene has not outwardly acknowledged the divorce proceedings, though her husband requested the documents remain sealed.