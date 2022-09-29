Anyone in Israel who got married as part of the "Utah marriages" on Zoom must be recognized as married by the Interior Ministry, a Jerusalem court ruled on Thursday.

The court made the ruling after accepting the petition of Hadosh - for Freedom of Religion and Equality.

The Utah marriage is a wedding that is conducted in visual consultation with a marriage registrar in Utah and can also be performed when both spouses are in Israel.

Hadosh filed the petition on behalf of eight couples who were married in Utah marriages but the Population Authority refused to register them as married on the order of then-Interior Minister, Rabbi Aryeh Deri.

Status of performing civil marriages in Israel

In February, then-Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana considered allowing Israelis to hold civil marriage ceremonies in foreign diplomatic missions in Israel.

FINANCE MINISTER Avigdor Liberman, as an opposition MK in 2020, conducts a civil marriage ceremony outside the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Civil marriage is still not recognized in Israel.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.