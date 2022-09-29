The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran summons French charge d'affaires in Tehran

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 14:18

Iran summoned the chargé d'affaires of the French embassy in Tehran over France's stance on the unrest that has gripped Iran over the past two weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

"In response to the interventionist statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participation of three French officials in protests in Paris and the ridiculous action of Charlie Hebdo magazine, the chargé d'affaires of the French Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Fars said.

Demonstrators attempt to enter Iran embassy in Oslo, police say
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 03:27 PM
South Korea's military says North Korea fired ballistic missile
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 02:58 PM
Finland will shut border to Russian tourists from midnight
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 02:19 PM
Police discover brothel in Haifa, operator arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 11:50 AM
Palestinian arrested on suspicion of raping young Israeli woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:32 AM
Al-Mujahideen Brigades take responsibility for shooting on Mount Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 07:46 AM
Fire breaks out in Israeli children's hospital, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 06:54 AM
Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:59 AM
Bridge collapses in Brazilian Amazon, 3 killed and up to 15 missing
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:10 AM
Body of missing American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found below Nepal peak
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 03:50 AM
Two cross Lebanon border into Israel, detained by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 02:07 AM
Amazon raises wages for warehouse workers
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 12:51 AM
Police officer indicted for spreading a video with a sexual nature
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 08:08 PM
More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 06:27 PM
Interior Minister Shaked to expel family of Armon HaNatziv terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 05:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by