Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter

A former eBay Inc security executive was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months in prison for directing a crusade to harass a Massachusetts couple with threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the e-commerce company's then-CEO.

Jim Baugh, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston for running an extensive harassment campaign fueled by eBay's "toxic culture" that involved sending the couple cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody Halloween pig mask.