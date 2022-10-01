N.Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up the tension in the Korean peninsula.

The launch comes after the US and South Korea held the Ulchi Freedom Shield, the biggest joint military drill in about five years, and after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea this week.

The US military is aware of two North Korean ballistic missile launches and has assessed that the incidents do not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory or to its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command said on Friday.

"(The) missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the US combatant command said in a statement. "The US commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad."