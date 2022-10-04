The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Security forces arrest nine in West Bank, confiscate weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 10:16

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 9 wanted persons throughout the Judea and Samaria, Bika and Amakim sectors in the West Bank on Monday night.

In the village of Yatta and the city of Hebron, two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested and a gun was confiscated.

During operations in the village of Ein HaSultan, security forces arrested two more wanted persons, a Carlo-type weapon was found on one of the wanted men.

In addition, the forces arrested five more suspects in the village of Tel, the city of Nablus and the villages of Beit Anan and Deir Jarir.

The arrested suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred for further processing, no casualties were reported.

Russia's Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukraine regions
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 10:43 AM
US deeply concerned by Yemen truce expiration, State Department says
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 01:03 AM
US to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 12:42 AM
IDF, police thwart large gun smuggling attempt on Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 09:43 PM
Shooting targets IDF near Beita, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 09:06 PM
Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 05:51 PM
Head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been released, IAEA says
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 05:40 PM
Kremlin for 'balanced approach' after Putin ally proposes use of nukes
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 12:35 PM
India scrambles fighter jets after bomb scare report on flight from Iran
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 11:24 AM
Centre-right GERB party leads in Bulgaria election - partial results
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 07:41 AM
Azerbaijan proposes bringing forward Armenia talks due to tensions
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 07:10 AM
3 seriously injured in Jerusalem apartment building fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 07:08 AM
Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox- state media
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 06:12 AM
Mexican president congratulates Lula after Brazilian election
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 05:29 AM
Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 12:44 AM
