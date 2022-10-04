Security forces arrest nine in West Bank, confiscate weapons

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 9 wanted persons throughout the Judea and Samaria, Bika and Amakim sectors in the West Bank on Monday night.

In the village of Yatta and the city of Hebron, two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested and a gun was confiscated.

During operations in the village of Ein HaSultan, security forces arrested two more wanted persons, a Carlo-type weapon was found on one of the wanted men.

In addition, the forces arrested five more suspects in the village of Tel, the city of Nablus and the villages of Beit Anan and Deir Jarir.

The arrested suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred for further processing, no casualties were reported.