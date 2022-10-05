Israeli mob attacks Arabs who entered Bat Yam on Yom Kippur

Israeli-Arabs from Jaljulya were attacked by Israeli Jews in Bat Yam after entering the city with a vehicle on Tuesday evening, during Yom Kippur.

The Israeli-Arabs were attacked after they were accused by onlookers in the area of parking after the Yom Kippur fast had already begun.

The angry mob turned their vehicle over, according to reports citing witnesses and footage from the scene, and injured two who were rushed to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon for further treatment.

Five Israeli citizens from the Bedouin town of Hura in the South were also involved in altercations in Bat Yam with masked assailants during Yom Kippur, Israel Police said. Two of the Hura residents were given further treatment in a nearby medical facility.

The circumstances behind the incident are unclear.