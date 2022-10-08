The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defense minister

German defense minister inaugurated a permanent German command center in Lithuania saying it would help move a brigade of troops from Germany to Lithuania in 10 days, if needed.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 15:28

Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2022 17:41
Soldiers are seen during German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen's visit to German troops deployed as part of NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group in Rukla military base, Lithuania February 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)
NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go."

"One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together," Lambrecht said while visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania.

"The brutal Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is getting more and more brutal and unscrupulous...Russia's threat of nuclear weapons shows that Russian authorities have no scruples."

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht

The United States has repeatedly said that it has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in despite what it calls Putin's "nuclear saber-rattling."

PREVIEW German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visit German troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. Picture taken June 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Andreas Rinke) PREVIEW German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visit German troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. Picture taken June 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Andreas Rinke)

Germany sends troops to Lithuania

Germany deployed its first troops to NATO member Lithuania, on the border of Russia, in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. It agreed to ramp up the mission significantly in June in response to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Lambrecht inaugurated a permanent German command center in Lithuania on Friday, which she said would help move a brigade of troops from Germany to Lithuania in 10 days if needed.

A NATO brigade is 3,000-5,000 troops, and Lambrecht said frequent exercises in Lithuania would help move the troops quickly if needed to join the 1,000 troops kept permanently in Lithuania.

"We stand by our allies," Lambrecht said.

"We've heard Russia's threats to Lithuania which was implementing European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. This is not nearly the first threat and we must take them seriously and be prepared," she added.



Tags germany Russia lithuania NATO Russia-US Ukraine-Russia War
